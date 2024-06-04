Megan Thee Stallion And GloRilla Link Up With Flo Milli And Latto Backstage On Tour

It's another viral moment from Meg's ongoing stadium tour.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's Hot Girl Summer tour has been a must-see event for fans of female rappers. The pair have already played a number of dates to sold-out stadiums where Megan has debuted new music and teased towards her upcoming new album. It was at one of her shows where fans first got the word that the project would be called Megan and they only have to wait a few more weeks to hear it. She revealed that the record will arrive later this month on June 28.

After a recent show there was once again a crossover between some of the biggest female rappers in the game. Just a few weeks ago the duo brought Cardi B out on stage with them. While there they teased the released of their upcoming collaboration, a Cardi-led remix of Meg and Glo's song "Wanna Be." The track dropped over the weekend and saw Cardi upping the stakes of her beef with BIA. But at an even more recent show, both Latto and Flo Milli showed up. Video is making the rounds online of the group seemingly having a lit celebration backstage. Check out the clip that's being shared below.

Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Latto, And Flo Milli

Additionally in the comments, fans argue that this is the level of love there should always be among women rappers. "This is how it’s supposed to be with the rap girls! What are y’all beefing for???" one of the top comments on a repost of the video reads. "Not a Hater in sight.. we love to see it.. 😩😩🙏🏽" another comment agrees. Even in the biggest year for rap beef in recent memory, fans are clearly still here for rappers supporting and uplifting each other.

What do you think of some of the biggest female stars in rap music enjoying themselves backstage after a recent show? Do you agree with fans in the comments that there should be more love and support between women MCs? Let us know in the comment section below.

