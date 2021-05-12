twerk
- MusicErica Banks Claps Back At Critics Amidst Mixed Reactions To "Get Silly (Freestyle)"Erica responded to the haters with her own remarks.By Tallie Spencer
- TVMegan Thee Stallion & She-Hulk Have A Twerk Off On Disney SeriesShe-Hulk gets down with the Houston Hottie on the latest episode of the Disney series. By Aron A.
- MusicRick Ross Takes In Multiple Twerking WomenRick Ross is enjoying the fruits of summer.By Rex Provost
- GramYaYa Mayweather & Friends Twerk To F.N.FYaYa was carefree as she danced to the summer song that's all about being single. By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Seductively Sways Hips To Bop From New Album "Trendsetter"Coi Leray offers a last-minute dance freestyle to a new album track.By Aida C.
- MusicChloe Bailey Twerks To Preview Of "Treat Me"Chloe Bailey is back. New music, same body.
By Lawrencia Grose
- GramSaweetie Flexes Beach Holiday Vacation By Twerking On BalconyThe rapper escaped those conversations about her live performances and showed off her...assets.By Erika Marie
- MusicBhad Bhabie Twerks To Her "22 (Remix)" Verse On IGThe "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper cannot understand why fans are obsessed with one of her verses. By Taylor McCloud
- EntertainmentG-Eazy Says He Saw Madonna Twerking On Quavo At A PartyThe rapper got candid about seeing Madonna and Quavo get down on the dancefloor at an Oscar party. By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves Goes Viral With Twerking Videos In Baltimore"Single Jayda" clearly had a blast in Baltimore.By Alex Zidel
- RandomMegan Thee Stallion's Cameraman Holds On For Dear Life While She TwerksA video of Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Sh*t" cameraman is going viral as he holds on for dear life during her twerking scene.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCity Girls Announce "Twerkulator" Single With ArtworkCity Girls will be delivering your next twerk anthem on Friday.By Rose Lilah
- GramCoi Leray Twerks & Turns Up At Club For Birthday: "I'm Still Drunk"The rapper turned the big 2-4 and partied in style.By Erika Marie