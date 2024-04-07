JT Refuses To Twerk Onstage At Night Club: "I'm Kinda Married"

Props to JT for choosing when and where to put herself out there in a more lewd manner, regardless of how great her music is for the act.

While the relationship between JT and Lil Uzi Vert hasn't been in the headlines for a bit, it looks like they are still going strong. Moreover, fans concluded this recently thanks to a clip of her performing at a nightclub and refusing to twerk, explaining to the DJ that she apparently tied the knot. "Shut the f**k up," the City Girl exclaimed at the start of her remarks, seemingly aimed at the DJ who was telling her that "we don't need that" before she started talking.

"You was talking telling me to shake my a** all night," JT continued. "It's okay, I got this, I'm not gonna shake my a**. I'm a lady, okay? You got a lady in here tonight, okay? I have on a little dress with my a** out, and of course, I don't want to all over the Internet. You know? I'm kind of married. Okay, y'all ready? Oh, wait, I probably should come out of my shoes." Given the style and promotion of her music, such as her new Doechii collab "Alter Ego," some fans may feel surprise at this decision. However, props to the Florida native for standing by her agency of her body and not letting this precedent shape her in this instance.

"Married" JT Won't Shake It For The Internet: Watch

However, this is all pretty light in the face of something else that fans are chiming in on: JT's new beef with GloRilla. The two exchanged shots via Twitter over accusations of sneak dissing, and it ended up involving their appeal, their looks, and more. It's unclear whether or not this will actually spiral into something greater or if it's just a one-off spat. Either way, a lot of people are chiming in on the matter with their own hot takes and side-picking.

In fact, even other femcees like Saweetie inadvertently got themselves roped into this, but we doubt that it's anything that will cause more problems among them. At least, we hope that isn't the case and that they just focus on themselves more. After all, there's already plenty of beef in the rap butcher shop right now. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on JT.

