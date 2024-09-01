Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Exciting Details About Collab With BTS’ RM

2024 Boston Calling Music Festival
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)
"Neva Play" arrives this Friday.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS fans alike were in a frenzy after the femcee took to X with a cryptic message. “🐎X💜 👀," she wrote simply, leaving her followers to speculate. Many were quick to guess that the hitmaker was teasing an upcoming collaboration with BTS, which they finally confirmed last week.

“🐎X🦔(🐨),” the band's account wrote, retweeting Meg's message, “Coming Soon! 💜👀.” For obvious reasons, fans can't wait. This will be the second time the Houston-born performer teams up with the group. Back in 2021, she hopped on a remix of their hit song "Butter," which she admits was a dream come true.

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils "Neva Play" Cover Art, Release Date, And More

“I love BTS, and I was telling my manager, ‘I really want to do a song with BTS, I don’t know what I can do or what we’re going to do,'” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Around that the same time, they wound up reaching out to me and asking me to do the ‘Butter’ remix. So, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” Now, Meg has taken to Instagram to share some exciting new details about the upcoming track, which features RM.

According to her, it's called "Neva Play" and will be released this Friday (September 6). She also unveiled the comic book-inspired artwork for the single, which features both artists. "Ps. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before," she captioned the post. Of course, fans can't wait to hear what they've come up with. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion officially unveiling the release date and cover art for her upcoming single with BTS' RM? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

