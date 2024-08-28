Megan Thee Stallion Hard Launches Relationship With NBA Star

Didn't see that one coming.

Megan Thee Stallion has been in some public relationships in the past. Overall, we have seen her with the likes of Pardison Fontaine, MoneyBagg Yo, and Tory Lanez. However, over the past few months, she has been single. Or at least that's what fans thought. Last night, Meg posted a new couple's challenge TikTok in which she was laid up with Chicago Bulls player, Torrey Craig. The 33-year-old has played for numerous teams throughout his career, and now, he is the highest-profile relationship of his life.

Despite the TikTok, fans still know very little about this relationship. It's impossible to tell when and where they may have met. Moreover, it is still unknown how long they've been together. What we do know, however, is that the two look happy. Unfortunately, the internet does what it does best in these types of situations. In the comments section of The Shade Room, there was a whole lot of negativity, mostly directed at Meg. Luckily, she still had some people in the comments looking to defend her.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion To Host The 2024 VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion x Torrey Craig

"I’m sorry but posting every guy you meeet is very low vibrational…keep some tea to yourself, especially if it ain’t been a good 6months or more," one person wrote. "Her ex moved on why can’t she? She’s young single and dating," said another. One person even noted some of the hypocrisy and double standards that exist out there: "Comments looked different when Pardi got a new gf. Ppl really hate Meg bc it’s popular smh." Needless to say, people aren't shy about broadcasting their opinions online, whether positive or negative.