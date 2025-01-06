Torrey Craig’s Alleged Side Chick Fires Back After He Denies Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

Jasmine Elizabeth is standing by her claims.

Over the summer, Megan Thee Stallion got fans talking when she participated in a TikTok relationship challenge with none other than NBA star Torrey Craig. Unsurprisingly, this led to rumors that the two of them were an item. They've yet to confirm this, but they've since been spotted together on various occasions. Meg even showed up to support Craig at a Chicago Bulls game late last month.

Unfortunately, however, their alleged fling took a turn for the worse this weekend when a Houston woman named Jasmine Elizabeth exposed her alleged DMs with the athlete. In the DMs, which date all the way back to early 2023, he appears to send her money, express interest in her sexually, and more. Craig was quick to address the debacle, insisting that it was all made up. "Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [laughing emojis]," he wrote on his Instagram Story, before providing some screenshots of his own.

Read More: Torrey Craig Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors After Alleged Exposed DMs

Jasmine Elizabeth Insists Torrey Craig Isn't Worthy Of Megan Thee Stallion

In the DMs shared by Craig, Elizabeth seems eager to see him, asking if she can attend one of his games and more. Craig additionally shared a video demonstrating how a DM exchange can be faked, insinuating that this is what Elizabeth did. Now, she's fired back, once again accusing Craig of lying, playing games, and not being worthy of Meg.