Torrey Craig’s Alleged Side Chick Fires Back After He Denies Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

Over the summer, Megan Thee Stallion got fans talking when she participated in a TikTok relationship challenge with none other than NBA star Torrey Craig. Unsurprisingly, this led to rumors that the two of them were an item. They've yet to confirm this, but they've since been spotted together on various occasions. Meg even showed up to support Craig at a Chicago Bulls game late last month.
Unfortunately, however, their alleged fling took a turn for the worse this weekend when a Houston woman named Jasmine Elizabeth exposed her alleged DMs with the athlete. In the DMs, which date all the way back to early 2023, he appears to send her money, express interest in her sexually, and more. Craig was quick to address the debacle, insisting that it was all made up. "Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [laughing emojis]," he wrote on his Instagram Story, before providing some screenshots of his own.
Jasmine Elizabeth Insists Torrey Craig Isn't Worthy Of Megan Thee Stallion
In the DMs shared by Craig, Elizabeth seems eager to see him, asking if she can attend one of his games and more. Craig additionally shared a video demonstrating how a DM exchange can be faked, insinuating that this is what Elizabeth did. Now, she's fired back, once again accusing Craig of lying, playing games, and not being worthy of Meg.
"You play this game better than you actually play on the court," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I'm done after this, but why are you erasing stuff to validate yourself. You always in my close friends keeping tabs on me, FaceTiming me and sending me money. Since 2023 you've made effort up until now. We have endless text messages etc, and then you called my phone last night to delete it because you're guilty. The fact that you're lying shows you're not even worthy of Meg."