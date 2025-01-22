Torrey Craig Shows Commitment To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Relentless Drama

Fans are happy to see them staying strong.

So, yes, they have experienced a lot of pushback from some online, but it seems Torrey and Megan are more than happy with one another. This was proven by a post he shared to his Instagram Story, per The Shade Room, there he uploaded a photo of the rapper looking stunning in a curve-hugging dress while holding a heart-shaped Chanel bag. There's no caption, but it's clear that Torrey is proud of who he's with. Fans flooded the comments with support and excitement, happy to see them going strong. "They look cute together! Stop wishing bad on ppl relationships! That’s weird," one wrote.

A few days after this back and forth spat, an alleged ex by the name of Olivia Davis got in some hot water. Supporters of Megan were furious as her difficulty trying to pronounce her name and shady remarks about Craig allegedly only goes for white and blonde women set them off. They accused Davis, and her podcasts co-hosts, adult film stars Lana Rhoades and Alexa Adams, of being racist and jealous of Craig dating such a successful Black woman.

A couple of weeks ago, Jasmine was trying to expose Torrey Craig for sending her money, being sexually involved, and etc. However, he quickly hit back with screenshots to try and disprove hers. He also wrote on an Instagram story, " Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [laughing emojis] ." Making this whole interaction messier is the fact that Jasmine claims they were talking even during the early stages of his and Megan's relationship. However, things don't stop there.

Any relationship involving a celebrity or athlete is going to come with outside or inside drama. In the case of NBA journeyman Torrey Craig and female rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion , the former is ever-present. Ever since the dating rumors began back in August 2024, it just feels like it's been one thing after another for this young couple. Most of the noise relates to the Chicago Bulls wing and his alleged exes and alleged side chicks. The most recent drama stems from the latter whose name is Jasmine Elizabeth. Ironically, she's also from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion's hometown.

