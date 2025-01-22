Yo Gotti Explains How He Plans To Help Zillionaire Doe "Maximize" His Potential

Zillionaire Doe recently inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label.

Yo Gotti is thrilled about his latest signing to his CMG record label, Zillionaire Doe. Reflecting on the move in a press release caught by Billboard, Gotti explained how he plans to help the up-and-coming Dallas rapper "maximize" his full potential and elevate him to a star.

“I really believe in Zillionaire Doe’s talent and hustle," he said. "He’s built organic buzz on his own, but now, we want to build the right team structure around him to maximize his full potential. With CMG’s foundation and resources, we feel like Doe can elevate to a new level and become a star.” Doe is coming off a career year in which he dropped several popular singles including "Back to The South," "CBFW" and "Trap Motivation." He also joined GloRilla on stage during the Dallas concert for Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Zillionaire Doe Signs With Yo Gotti's CMG Label

“I’m really excited to work with Gotti and the CMG family,” he told Billboard. “I looked up to him growing up, so it’s a full-circle experience. This is a special opportunity, so I’m just ready to work hard, learn from Gotti, put on for my hometown and become the next biggest artist out of Dallas.” He also shared a series of pictures of himself posing with Gotti on Instagram on Tuesday. Fans in the comments section were stoked to see his success. "Keep making us proud!!! You got the STATE OF TEXAS looking good!!!!," one user wrote.

Speaking with Forbes for an interview of his own, last year, Gotti cited JAY-Z as a key inspiration for his business dealings. “I may want to buy a company or acquire another com­pany,” he said at the time. “So I’m making sure I’m supertight—and understand the language and the verbiage myself other than listening to financial experts.” His CMG imprint also boasts the likes of Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Blac Youngsta, and more.

