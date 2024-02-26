Yo Gotti Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Further His Education

Yo Gotti says that he's been taking classes at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management since December 2023. Speaking with Forbes for an interview published on Friday, he revealed that JAY-Z is the one who inspired him to do so.

“I may want to buy a company or acquire another com­pany,” he said. “So I’m making sure I’m supertight—and understand the language and the verbiage myself other than listening to financial experts.” In addition to his rap career, Gotti brings in income from CMG Music Group, the label that houses Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, and Blac Youngsta. He also owns a minority stake in the MLS team, D.C. United. “If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight,” he told the publication. “My whole career, I was setting up for that.”

Yo Gotti & JAY-Z Attend The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip Hop Artists Yo Gotti and Jay-Z during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

JAY-Z even praised Gotti's business acumen to Forbes for the piece, explaining that it’s “evident in every move [Gotti] makes, breaking the mold of the old-guard definition of an executive.” The smart business moves have led to Gotti boasting a net worth of over $100 Million.

Gotti isn't the only person JAY-Z has imparted wisdom on. DDG recently revealed what the legendary rapper had for him during Beyonce's birthday party. “When I do see him, I try to ask him for a little bit of game, a little bit of advice," he told Hollywood Unlocked. "I asked him at [Beyoncé’s] birthday party, I was like, ‘What advice could you give me as an artist?’ And he gave me like an analogy. He was like, ‘If people go to a Chinese restaurant, they expecting Chinese food.’ So, give the people what they came for.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Yo Gotti on HotNewHipHop.

