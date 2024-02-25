DDG Reveals Advice JAY-Z Gave Him At Beyonce’s Birthday Party

DDG recently detailed the advice JAY-Z gave him at Beyonce’s birthday party while speaking with Hollywood Unlocked for a recent interview. While he explained to the outlet that he’s only gotten one-on-one time with the legendary rapper a few select times, JAY-Z had some interesting advice for him while celebrating his wife’s birthday.

“I’ve only talked to [JAY] a few times. It ain’t like I text him and call him and sh*t like that, but we’ve had conversations,” DDG said. “When I do see him, I try to ask him for a little bit of game, a little bit of advice. I asked him at [Beyoncé’s] birthday party, I was like, ‘What advice could you give me as an artist?’ And he gave me like an analogy. He was like, ‘If people go to a Chinese restaurant, they expecting Chinese food.’ So, give the people what they came for.”

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

JAY-Z has long been thought of as one of the wisest artists in hip-hop to seek advice from. The reputation has led to the viral debate as to whether one would rather have “dinner with JAY-Z or $500K?” JAY weighed in on that debate himself during an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King inside his “Book of HOV” library exhibit in Brooklyn, last year. “You gotta take the money,” he said at the time. “What I’ma say? You got all that [wisdom] in the music for $10.99! That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal. Take the $500,000, go buy some albums and listen to the albums — it’s all there!”

DDG Discusses Relationship With JAY-Z

Outside of music, DDG recently welcomed his first child with his partner, Halle Bailey. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

