Halle Bailey & DDG Get Matching Tattoos To Celebrate 1st Mother's Day As Parents

Halle Bailey and DDG got matching tattoos of their son's name in honor of celebrating their first Mother's Day as parents on Sunday. Bailey showed off her tattoo, featuring the name Halo across her wrist, in a post on her Instagram Story. She captioned it: “got my first tattoo yesterday for mother’s day in honor of my baby halo.”

Fans were loving the move on Instagram when The Shade Room shared the news. "Now this is the matching tattoo I can get down with," one user wrote. Another added: "I won’t get my partners name, but I’ll get my child’s name tatted." One user joked: "She just so happy to be spending DDG money all the time." The rapper had recently broken down how they split up their finances during an interview with The Shade Room.

Halle Bailey & DDG Attend The Recording Academy Honors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“50/50 is cool when it comes to … nah, not 50/50,” DDG told the outlet. “I pay for a lot of stuff. I don’t think 50/50 is a thing when you have money. Me and her have money so it’s a little different. For the most part, as a man, you know she will never pay for dinner, she will never pay for an Uber or trips and flights and stuff. I feel like that’s definitely my job. When it comes to our child, it’s a little different. We might split a night nurse here and there, you know what I mean? It ain’t even about the money, it’s just the principle, you know? The baby [is] 50/50.”

Halle Bailey & DDG Get Matching Tattoos

