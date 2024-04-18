Halle Bailey & DDG Are Still An Item, Despite Rampant Breakup Rumors

While Halle Bailey and DDG just welcomed their first child a few months back, as of late, fans have been suspecting trouble in paradise. Talk first began when screenshots surfaced online, appearing to show that they had unfollowed one another on Instagram. This led supporters to believe that they had gone their separate ways. This was only compounded when the Little Mermaid star was spotted attending her sister Chloe's unforgettable Coachella set without DDG.

Fortunately, it's now been confirmed that the rumors aren't true. Yesterday, Bailey's rep chatted with TMZ, shutting down all of the speculation for good. “The singer’s rep tells us Halle and DDG are still together and that all the reports they’ve split are straight-up false — point blank,” the outlet reported. “The reason this even had to be addressed is because folks were running rampant with rumors that they’d thrown in the towel recently.”

Read More: DDG Admits Rubi Rose DM Was "Petty," He Wanted Halle Bailey's Attention

Halle Bailey's Rep Says Her And DDG Didn't Break Up

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

While fans are certainly glad to hear that the high-profile pair is still together, their romance is far from the only exciting thing in their worlds these days. Just this week, DDG debuted a brand new diamond tooth, which he says cost him a whopping $250K. He also spoiled Bailey for her birthday last month, surprising the new mother with a Rolex. Both of them have also been hard at work on their musical endeavors. Bailey unveiled her second solo single "In Your Hands" and DDG unleashed "Shoot Up Your Block" in March.

What do you think of rumors flying that Halle Bailey and DDG have gone their separate ways? What about her rep shutting down the speculation for good? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Birthday: DDG & Halo Spoil Their Favourite Girl With A Rolex And Family Time

[Via]