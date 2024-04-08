DDG Admits Rubi Rose DM Was "Petty," He Wanted Halle Bailey's Attention

DDG says he was being "petty" when he DM'd Rubi Rose back in 2023 amid a fight with Halle Bailey. Speaking about the incident with VladTV for a new interview, he explained that he knew Rose would post the messages and wanted Halle to see them because he was upset.

"I did it in front of her. I had no intention of actually linking with Rubi Rose," he said. "She seen it. Imagine you're arguing with your girl and you get mad at her for something. 'I'm finna do this. Watch this," type sh*t. I feel like people thought that I was like sneakily like 'Oh what you doing?' and that's when she posted it. I know what type of girl she is."

Read More: Trippie Redd Says DNA Test Confirmed He Isn't The Father Of His Child

DDG & Halle Bailey Attend NAACP Image Awards

Halle Bailey and DDG at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, DDG discussed convincing Rubi Rose to create an OnlyFans account. He also argued that he wouldn't have a problem if Halle had a profile either. "She wouldn't because her brand is completely different... But as an average female, or a female that don't have that type of image, or that type of sh*t going for you, the OnlyFans sh*t, especially if you already lit, all you gotta do is-- Bhad Bhabie made $50 million. $50 million the moment she turned 18. She ain't on there f*cking nobody. She just on their posting what she would post on Instagram. It was smart." He also described 2023 as a "set-back," as far as the music side of his career. Check out the full conversation below.

DDG Discusses His Relationship With Halle Bailey

DDG and Halle welcomed their first child, earlier this year, after keeping the pregnancy a secret from fans. Be on the lookout for further updates on DDG and Halle Bailey on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Birthday: DDG & Halo Spoil Their Favourite Girl With A Rolex And Family Time

[Via]