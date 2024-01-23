DDG & Rubi Rose: Looking Back At Their Relationship Timeline

Love stories within celebrity relationships often captivate the public’s attention, and the dynamic between DDG and Rubi Rose, although short-lived, is no exception. Their relationship was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, public displays of affection, and shared successes. Both stars have moved on, but there’ve been some jabs since their breakup.

DDG is now a father, and Rubi Rose just killed it along with Sexyy Redd on tour. Evidently, both artists are winning in their respective careers, and there seems to be love from both sides today. Nonetheless, let’s delve into the timeline of their relationship, exploring the highs and lows of their journey together.

February 2020: A Blind Set-Up

DDG first met rapper and model Rubi Rose in 2020 on a blind date. The two were set up by their mutual friend, internet personality Lala Baptiste. Lala subsequently documented the date and posted the video on YouTube. This soon became a hot topic on social media platforms, with fans discussing their hopes that the blind date led to something more.

January 2021: DDG Stayed Dropping Hints

Following their blind date, both rappers have maintained a hushed stance about their relationship status, much like many entertainers in the industry. When asked about their purported romance, they have hinted that they may be together. In an interview with 99Jamz, DDG stated that he had a crush on Rubi Rose and then hinted they may be in a relationship. “I've been had a crush on Rubi before we did that little video or whatever,” he said. “That wasn't the end of it. I'm like, this is really just my way of starting it off, but me and her, we got a whole situation going on.”

February 2021: The End?

DDG and Rubi Rose soon became open about their relationship. They constantly posted pictures and videos on social media about their love for each other. However, right before Valentine’s Day, 2021, DDG took to his Instagram and shocked the internet. He posted a video saying that he and Rubi were no longer together. “I am officially single. I do not have a valentine,” he said. What rocked the fans was the cryptic message that followed. “I know I was just with shorty last night, but found out some stuff this morning that made me realize I don’t need to be in a relationship.”

March 2021: Rubi Rose Accuses DDG Of Cheating

Just a month after their public break up, Rubi posted photos of her and DDG on her Instagram stories. However, just a few days later, she took to Twitter to accuse DDG of posting the pictures and videos on her account. Moreover, she claimed that he had taken her phone without her consent, locked himself in a room, and uploaded the pictures. In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote: “This n*gga mad I don't wanna be with him and took my phone and posted that weird sh*t. Literally locked himself in a room and took my phone.”

Rubi also accused him of cheating on her and blocking rappers who send her Instagram DMs. “I loved him fr, but it's just too much now. He deserves to be happy and so do I. He wants to chase prostitutes, I'm not the one for him. Literally blocks every rapper in the industry who dms me... like damn I just wanna make music smh. Idgaf how another n*gga feel about me.” And just like that, the two ended their year-long relationship.

August 2021: Taking Shots

Like any high-profile relationship, DDG and Rubi Rose seemed to have had their share of public disagreements. Months after their very public break-up, Rubi tweeted that she was done dating short men. “My next n*gga gotta be tall, I wanna wear heels,” she wrote. In the same vein, DDG responded, believing she was taking a shot at him. “My next girl gotta have less than 60 bodies,” he wrote. Not long after, he took back his statements and apologized to Rubi Rose in a new message: “My tweet was petty & made up, and I admit I took it too far. That’s my bad. I’m sorry Rubster.”

February 2023: A Three-Way Problem

https://twitter.com/RubiRose/status/1624863429432598528?s=20

In 2022, DDG started dating singer and actress Halle Bailey. However, a year into their relationship, DDG deleted all his photos with Halle and unfollowed her on Instagram. He also reportedly posted a cryptic message on his stories that sparked rumors that the two may have broken up. Things took a turn when Rubi Rose chimed into the discussion and tweeted: “Having ur b*tch wear my clothes is crazy, lol.”

She soon clarified things with Halle’s fans with another tweet stating that she had no ill will toward Halle but that DDG was a weirdo. Rubi also leaked a message she had allegedly received from DDG around the same time. In the text, DDG had asked Rubi to hang out, but she declined.

DDG responded by tweeting: “ik it looks bad but it ain’t what it seem stg. That bitch just evil.” Rubi and DDG went back and forth a few times, but things eventually ended when Halle finally spoke up in a now-deleted tweet. “The devil is working. Lol, please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party. Stay blessed everyone,” she wrote.