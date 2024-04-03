Trippie Redd Says DNA Test Confirmed He Isn't The Father Of His Child

Trippie Redd has revealed that he isn't actually the father of the child he thought he was following a DNA test. Speaking with DDG about being a parent, he explained that he got the test and doesn't have any kids after all. Trippie had announced that he welcomed a son back in November.

"How's fatherhood?" DDG asked in a vlog on YouTube. "I feel like we had a kid around the same time." From there, Trippie remarked: "Bruh, I got a DNA test. I don't even got a kid." He explained: "I swear, bro. I thought I did, and then I told the world that. Like, ahead of time, I never got no DNA test. And I ended up getting a DNA test and it wasn't my kid."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: American rapper Trippie Redd performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

From there, DDG asked "Did it kind of mess with you a little bit?" to which Trippie admitted it did. He also revealed his mother was the one to pressure him into getting the DNA test. "I feel like all the things I was going through during that time was like, really f**king with me," he said. "That's why I couldn't go on tour, or like, couldn't do shows and s**t. I couldn't really get in my spunk, and feel good and s**t. It was a lot of s**t going on. Just a lot of confusion. I mean, it's life. A lot of s**t just happens. Maybe it happened for a reason." Check out DDG's conversation with Trippie Redd below.

DDG Visits Trippie Redd's Mansion

The conversation comes after DDG welcomes a child of his own with Halle Bailey. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trippie Redd on HotNewHipHop.

