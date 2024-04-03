Trippie Redd Says DNA Test Confirmed He Isn't The Father Of His Child

DDG wanted to discuss parenthood with Trippie Redd.

BYCole Blake
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park

Trippie Redd has revealed that he isn't actually the father of the child he thought he was following a DNA test. Speaking with DDG about being a parent, he explained that he got the test and doesn't have any kids after all. Trippie had announced that he welcomed a son back in November.

"How's fatherhood?" DDG asked in a vlog on YouTube. "I feel like we had a kid around the same time." From there, Trippie remarked: "Bruh, I got a DNA test. I don't even got a kid." He explained: "I swear, bro. I thought I did, and then I told the world that. Like, ahead of time, I never got no DNA test. And I ended up getting a DNA test and it wasn't my kid."

Read More: Trippie Redd Beefs With A Producer From His New Album, Producer Claims He Hates Machine Gun Kelly

Trippie Redd Performs At Rolling Loud In Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: American rapper Trippie Redd performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

From there, DDG asked "Did it kind of mess with you a little bit?" to which Trippie admitted it did. He also revealed his mother was the one to pressure him into getting the DNA test. "I feel like all the things I was going through during that time was like, really f**king with me," he said. "That's why I couldn't go on tour, or like, couldn't do shows and s**t. I couldn't really get in my spunk, and feel good and s**t. It was a lot of s**t going on. Just a lot of confusion. I mean, it's life. A lot of s**t just happens. Maybe it happened for a reason." Check out DDG's conversation with Trippie Redd below.

DDG Visits Trippie Redd's Mansion

The conversation comes after DDG welcomes a child of his own with Halle Bailey. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trippie Redd on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd Announce Collab Tape, Haters Anticipate "Worst Project Of The Year"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2023 Rolling Loud Los AngelesMusicTrippie Redd Denies Being Kicked Off Flight For Smoking In The Bathroom
Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - Las Vegas, NVMusicMachine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd Announce Collab Tape, Haters Anticipate "Worst Project Of The Year"
Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink PromMusicTrippie Redd Reveals He Once "Wrote A Rap To Drake" As A Kid
2023 Rolling Loud Los AngelesMusicTrippie Redd Claims No Artist Is As Versatile As Him