Trippie Redd Fans Shocked As Rapper Reveals Newborn Son

Trippie Redd became a father this week, taking to social media to share images of his newborn son. However, the child, named Saint Michael, came as a shock to most of the rapper's fanbase. "Bro just be randomly dropping bombshells like it’s nothing and then expecting us to pick up the pieces for him and create context," one fan wrote on Reddit. "What i wanna know is who the hell did he get pregnant if that actually is HIS kid. if so then congratulations to bro but i got so many questions!! 💀 this past week has been one huge mind f-ck 😭," added another. The shock announcement led made to wonder if this was just weird promotional material for Red's upcoming album.

However, there were more than a few trolls reacting to the news. Namely, these people were reacting to the fact that Red's son was white. "Triple white" is what one Instagram user dubbed the child. "Bro saw the success of Adonis and decided to have a kid," another added on Reddit, referring to Drake's son. However, others tried to keep the waters clear. One pointed out that Redd's last album alluded to infidelity and here was Redd, with a new album and a now a child. What do you think is going on? Let us know in the comments.

Trippie Redd Releases Half An Album

As mentioned, it's been a very busy week for fans of the rapper. Earlier this week, Redd dropped one half of his new album, Saint Michael. Eagle-eyed readers will note that that is the same name as his newborn son. The album was announced as a surprise to fans on Red's social media. "SAINT MICHAEL THE SUPRISE ALBUM FRIDAY 💗 7 songs now 7 songs later … 14 comment 🌙🌙🌙 below ✨ I’d like to thank you all for supporting me let’s take a moment to space our minds and rage through depression to rid the negativity 🌸."

It's Redd's third release of the year, following the Chief Keef-produced MANSION MUSIK and later, A Love Letter To You 5. Both projects have landed in the top 20, with MANSION MUSIK peaking at #3 and A Love Letter To You 5 hitting #13. However, Redd has not announced when the second half of the album will drop. Despite this, fans have been left stunned and confused by the whirlwind of a week that Redd has subjected them to.

