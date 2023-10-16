Drake’s Son Adonis Delivers Inspired Performance At His Birthday Party: Watch

Drake and his son Adonis have become a dynamic duo of sorts, in recent years. Overall, Adonis has been getting a lot of screen time these days. Whenever the megastar pulls up to a Raptors game, Adonis is right there with him. Furthermore, Drizzy allowed his son's artwork to be the cover of For All The Dogs. Fans felt this to be extremely endearing, and we would have to agree. Not to mention, Adonis also had a freestyle on one of the tracks which subsequently led to fans debating his bars.

Last night, Drake decided to release the freestyle in its entirety. The track is simply called "My Man" and it contains some funny lines. At six years old, Adonis is definitely in his "kids say the darndest things" era. That definitely shines throughout his freestyle, although he has the potential to blossom into a megastar, just like his father. In fact, Adonis loves to perform. We know this because of the video below, in which the 6-year-old can be seen performing at his birthday party.

Adonis Is Making Drake Proud

Adonis can be seen up on stage with a bunch of his friends. Moreover, there are plenty of people in the crowd as he raps along to the beat. Overall, his stage presence is in tact, and everyone seems to be dialed into his every word. Drake eventually posted the video on his IG story, and he seemed like a proud father over the whole thing. Ultimately, he should feel that way. His son is doing great things, and the fans continue to love it.

It is only a matter of time before the kid starts dropping full songs and albums. Let us know what you think of Adonis' performance, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

