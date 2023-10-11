Drake’s Son Adonis Continues To Show Off His Artistic Skills With New Painting: Watch

Drake's five-year-old bundle of joy Adonis is catching the artistic bug once again. He must be taking after his daddy in some shape or form. A recent video is going around social media right now and it is absolutely adorable. But, that should come as no surprise because of the last time we saw him in a video. When Drake announced "8am in Charlotte" on his Instagram a few days ago, the rapper showed some of the music video in the post. Drake interviews his son before the song begins and asks him the meaning behind the album cover art.

It is so stinking cute how he does his best to explain what it all means. But, what it boils down to is that it is actually a goat and not a dog. "So it's daddy Goat," Adonis says, claiming that his dad is the G.O.A.T. On top of creating the artwork, he also got to spit some heat on the track, "Daylight." He continues to prove that is a multi-talent just like his dad in this newest clip down below.

Adonis Paints A Masterpiece

The Shade Room's Instagram found a video of Adonis painting a new picture. In the background, Drake's hit "Controlla" is playing in the background. It is hard to tell exactly what he is trying to create. But, if we had to make our best-educated guess, it looks to be a person holding maybe a microphone. Maybe it is his dad? Whatever it is, just let Adonis cook, he is going to be next greatest artist, just wait on it.

What are your initial thoughts on Adonis' painting in the video above? Do you think he will grow up to be an artist of some kind when he is older? Is he going to succeed Drake when he is an adult? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Drake, Adonis, as well as everything else going on in the music world.

