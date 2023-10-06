Drake’s Son Adonis Spits Fire On “For All The Dogs”

After plenty of teasing, Drake finally dropped off his new album this morning, For All The Dogs. The release includes features from the likes of J. Cole, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, and more. So far, For All The Dogs has elicited mixed responses from listeners, but the general consensus is that it's yet another solid contribution from the Canadian hitmaker.

Back in August, Drake unveiled the eagerly-anticipated cover art for the project. It features a scribbled drawing of a creature, which many fans initially thought was supposed to be a dog. The artist behind the cover, Drake's 5-year-old son Adonis, later revealed that it's intended to be a "daddy goat." Drake dropped "8AM In Charlotte" yesterday, and the video opens with Adonis describing the meaning behind the drawing. Adonis is also featured throughout the rest of the music video, dancing alongside his father and rocking a "hate survivor" sweater.

Adonis Shows Off His Skills On "Daylight"

Adonis also makes an appearance on "Daylight," contributing what seems to be a laid-back freestyle towards the end of the track. "Don't talk to my man like that. I like it when you like it. My, my, my, my man. My, my, my, my man. Don't talk to my man like that. I like it when you like it. My, my, my, my man. My, my, my, my man. You know which one you want. I don't care which one you want. You can take whatever. I don't care what you do. I will always, watchin' for you," he spits.

Fans are finding the 5-year-old's contributions to the project adorable, and note that he could have his own career in hip hop someday. What do you think of Drake's son Adonis rapping on For All The Dogs? How are you liking the new album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

