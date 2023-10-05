Drake Has Fans Singing His Praises With “8AM In Charlotte”

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and for good reason. Overall, he is someone who can go Gold almost instantaneously. Although some people criticize him to death, others just go with the flow of his career. He has given us various eras over the years, and people are interested in what he does next. For All The Dogs will be dropping tomorrow, and it could very well be Drizzy's most interesting project in a minute. Consequently, the expectations are very high right now.

When he dropped "Slime You Out" with SZA, the expectations became even higher. "Slime You Out" was a great song that showcased some great bars and some dope singing as well. His chemistry with SZA was unreal, and fans wanted more. On Thursday morning, just hours ago, Drizzy delivered by coming through with "8AM In Charlotte." The song comes complete with a music video and as you will see below, the video also has appearances from his son, Adonis.

Read More: Drake Trolls Miami Fans About His Retirement: “I’m Thinking About Leaving Music Behind”

Drake Does It Again

The song itself has proven to be a hit. From the piano to the vocal samples, the production is lush and phenomenal. Furthermore, Drake himself sounds focused and on top of his game. He is rapping extremely well here and there are plenty of bars that will make you rewind. Overall, fans are in agreement that this is a great song. In the numerous tweets which can be found below, you will see quite a bit of praise for Drizzy and his most recent musical achievement.

The Internet Reacts

If anything, this song has just made the anticipation for For All The Dogs that much larger. Fans want to hear what else he has to say, and they want to see what kind of features to expect. Let us know what you think of the new song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Drake & NOCTA x Nike Running Collection Drops On October 5th