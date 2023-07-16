Pusha T is easily one of the best artists in the entire rap game. Overall, he has a classic discography that features some truly amazing albums, songs, and features. However, he has not gone without controversy over the years. For instance, he got into a massive feud with Drake back in 2018. At the time, he revealed to the world that Drizzy had a son. Although a lot of people felt this was too far, others felt like this was the best way to approach a Drake diss. In the end, Drake’s career continued to thrive, while Pusha has continued to give us fantastic music.

However, there have been some lasting effects in relation to this feud. A great example is how some Drake fans cannot get over the fact that he ultimately lost. Sure, he still sells more than Pusha, but that was never the goal of the beef. No matter how you frame it, Pusha T won, and some Drake stans simply cannot handle that. Consequently, Drake fans were in the crosshairs of social media over the weekend thanks to a truly bizarre Twitter phenomenon.

Pusha T Slandered On Twitter

A mysterious bot army is currently spreading defamatory messages about Pusha T all over Twitter 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CGzEIjhtXE — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 16, 2023

Below, you can see that numerous hip-hop accounts were being bombarded by bots in the replies and quote tweets. Overall, these bots had one goal and one goal only. That was to disparage the good name of Pusha T. There were various negative messages towards the rapper, and they were all on posts that had nothing to do with him. It was all very random, and many were confused by what was happening. Although, this subsequently led to speculation that Drake and his supporters were behind it.

Fans React

For now, there is no telling who or what is behind all of this. No matter what, it all looks very weird, and fans are certainly right to question what’s happening. Hopefully, those responsible come forward. If not, Pusha T will have to get involved, and no one wants that. Let us know who you think is behind this, in the comments section down below.

Drake sent out shooters — zaiire 💫 (@_zaiire_) July 16, 2023

i think we all know who this is pic.twitter.com/luUlXo5ESU — walter (@walterhu65) July 16, 2023

There will never be another beef like Pusha and Drake's, because not only did Pusha steamroll Drake in 2018, but 5 years later Aubrey is still feeling the effects of it 😭🐐 https://t.co/i6er6Dl7iz — goobly (@gangstagoofyy) July 16, 2023

The bots in question: https://t.co/91nJQNscDq pic.twitter.com/MZlb8j9HZX — Gucci OJ Waka Soulja Yachty (@ComedyManKelp) July 16, 2023

Let’s say this is Drake’s behalf, it’s 5 years too late and random asl. The math ain’t mathing https://t.co/4zkoaGll93 — Daytwan (@DaytwanCH) July 16, 2023

