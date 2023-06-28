Cam’ron hopped on social media today to speak on recent beef between Pusha T and Jim Jones. The beef started when Pusha T debuted a new Clipse track at Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton runway show as Men’s Creative Director last week. Pusha T appeared to diss Jim Jones on the song, titled “Chains ’n Whips.” From there, Jim Jones fired back.

“That verse did not make the list champ it was cute,” Jones wrote following the diss. He went on to say that Pusha T is, “Still not in [his] top 50.” He was referencing Billboard‘s list of top 50 rappers they released in April, which included Pusha T. At the time, Jones raised some questions as to how Pusha T secured a spot. “What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time?” he asked, “Nobody want to be like Pusha T.”

Cam’ron Calls Out Pusha T

Following Pusha T’s debut of “Chains ’n Whips,” Jones teased a new track in response. He released the track at the end of last week, dissing Pusha T’s fashion sense and calling him overrated. The beef has left fans with mixed emotions, with many refusing to pick a side. Cam’ron, on the other hand, hopped on Instagram today to weigh in. “Naaa Push,” he wrote, “don’t go against the family.” The rapper continued, “don’t use no old problems we had to try and win a battle.” “Get in dat booth,” he told Pusha T, “U nice but [Jim Jones] got u on the ropes and u ain’t Ropa-doping!”

Most recently, Jim Jones doubled-down on his claims about Pusha T. He claimed the rapper “has to answer to everybody in his circle,” labeling him “a worker.” He further dissed Pusha T’s brother, No Malice, calling him “a preacher who works at Walmart.” Joe Budden also discussed the feud on his podcast recently, claiming to be “torn.” Jadakiss revealed that he’s not a fan of the beef earlier this week. Charlamagne Tha God also shared his thoughts, claiming that Jones’ response to Pusha T wasn’t enough. “I think if you shoot at Pusha, you just gotta go ahead and drop the nuke,” he told The Breakfast Club.

