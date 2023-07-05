Back in early June, government officials canvased an area of the White House where visitors are asked to leave their phones while in the President’s residence. They found a small amount of cocaine, causing Secret Services to investigate who might’ve brought the illegal substance in. However, they can simply turn to the hip-hop special detectives for one obvious suspect: Pusha-T.

The rapper from Virginia Beach visited the White House back during the Obama administration. And even though that was over seven years ago, Pusha fans were convinced the rapper was the culprit for stashing the goods in the heart of American politics. They even think this is good fodder for a new Pusha-T verse. Somebody commented, “This one is just absolutely teed up for an all-time @PUSHA_T bar.” While the accusations could be serious, the comment thread is anything but.

Pusha T’s History With White Powder

The rapper’s entire persona circles around “moving bricks.” Whether he’s actually done that before or does so presently is up for debate. But the name “Pusha T” is almost synonymous with cocaine. It’s pretty bad when Twitter “solves the case” with a picture of you by former President Barack Obama tagged to the original Tweet about the found stash, and people agree. Other hip-hop artists who have been linked to the presidential powder include Freddie Gibbs and the Griselda Big Three, also notorious hard drug fiends.

In other, actual Pusha T news, he’s been beefing with Jim Jones nonstop. There was a diss track that came out, but it turned out to be generated by artificial intelligence. Other than the current feud, Pusha and his musical comrade Pharrell have shown each other some love over the past few weeks. As far as actual music, there hasn’t been much from the Pusha camp. However, with this latest cocaine controversy, best believe he’ll keep this in his back pocket for a new song soon.

