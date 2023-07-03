The Pusha T and Jim Jones beef is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile and interesting of the year so far. Moreover, that’s because there isn’t really a beef at all, and is instead more of a battle of skill, relevance, and artistry that’s based purely on wax. Still, a lot of that potential hasn’t yet seen the light of day, as the Clipse member still hasn’t responded on wax to Jones’ diss track. Apparently, fans got a little too desperate for it, and one tech whiz in particular took matters into their own hands. Furthermore, an A.I.-generated response track to the Dipset MC surfaced online, and a lot of fans didn’t realize it was fake.

Even though this isn’t Pusha T’s actual response, there are still some fiery digs at Jim Jones throughout. “This s**t is an easy kill, n***as 40 plus twisting they fingers still,” the fake Push raps. “Duck the RICO, we know that n***a squealed, FBI agent with a damn record deal. Red flag waving, banging, boy chill.” Sure, the voice on this record sounds pretty similar, but it’s also relatively easy to distinguish when compared to some other A.I. models of artists.

Read More: Jim Jones Credits Tupac For Inspiring Dipset With Their Use Of Beef As Marketing

A.I.-Generated Response To Jim Jones From “Pusha T”

“Jimmy hiding something he got his record sealed, 6ix9ine ain’t the only one working the field,” the Pusha T-impersonating model continues. “We heard them phone taps, you Nicki Barnes, for real, stick to reality TV before I become your new damn Mandeecees. You got drip but your cornrows stay peezy, you hated on French and did Max B greasy.” What’s more is that this fake diss track even mentions Jim Jones as the rapper after Drake that Push will put in a grave.

For those unaware, this all started when Jones responded to Billboard‘s top 50 rappers list and disagreed with Push being on there. After he threw some subliminal disses on an unreleased Clipse song previewed at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show, the New York rapper responded with a full diss. Hopefully this fake response didn’t divert the Virginia native from his path in this beef, regardless of which path he chose. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Pusha T and Jim Jones.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Says He’s Not Sure Jim Jones’ Response To Pusha T Was Enough

[via]