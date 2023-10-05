Drake May Have Dissed Kanye West On “8AM In Charlotte”

Drake surprised all of his fans this morning when he took to Instagram with a new song. "8AM In Charlotte" will be featured on For All The Dogs. Overall, it is a track that fans are going to adore. From the chopped vocal samples to the incredible piano passage, this is a track that was tailor-made for the megastar. For now, the song is an Instagram exclusive and can be found on his page, right now. It is a song that many are praising, and there is no doubt that anticipation is mounting for tomorrow's huge release.

Of course, many are now looking to dissect some of the bars in this song. According to HipHopDX, there is one passage in the track that seems like a diss toward Kanye West. “You n****s obsessed with me and it’s not on no hetero vibe," Drake raps. "Handle beef so quiet you think that I’m letting it slide/ Next thing you know we tip-toeing past enemy lines/ Diss me so long ago we making your memories fly/ Conspiracy theories start floating around like the Kennedy guy/ I’ll probably hold a grudge against you guys ’til I’m 75."

Drake Vs Kanye West Rekindled?

He continues to talk his sh*t with some more bars that could be interpreted as a dig at Ye. “Aye, n****s lying for a living, I couldn’t relate," he spits "We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake/ You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face/ That’s why you got deserted by your n-ggas like pudding and cake/ I got you on camera bowing down but the footage is safe/ Thank God, another USB to put in the safe.”

Pusha T ultimately left GOOD Music and denounced Ye, so that "deserted" bar certainly could be taken as a diss. Moreover, on the song "Circo Loco," Drake made it seem like his Kanye reconciliation was more of a favor than anything else. It serves as an interesting theory, and only time will tell how Ye feels about all of it. Let us know your thoughts on "8AM In Charlotte," in the comments section below.

