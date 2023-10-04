Drake & NOCTA x Nike Running Collection Drops On October 5th

Drake and his brand, Nocta, have teamed up with Nike for an exciting new collaboration in the world of running. Set to coincide with Drake's upcoming album, "For All The Dogs," this collection brings the energy of music and sport together. The Nocta x Nike running collection is all about camo, delivering style and performance. It includes a range of jackets and tops for everyone, each designed to blend seamlessly with urban environments and the great outdoors. The camouflage theme brings a bold edge to your running attire. With active lifestyles in mind, the collaboration also offers a line of running accessories.

These items are built to enhance your performance while maintaining the sleek and stylish look you'd expect from Drake and Nocta. Drake's influence and Nike's commitment to innovation make this collaboration a must-have for fans of both music and athletics. So, whether you're hitting the streets or the trails, the Nocta x Nike running collection is here to keep you moving in style. Stay tuned for its release alongside "For All The Dogs" for a perfect fusion of music and sportswear. In each piece, you'll find an authentic NOCTA twist, brought to life with an electrifying energy. This collaboration bridges the gap between fashion and function, creating a unique blend that captures the spirit of NOCTA and its dedication to both individuality and teamwork.

Nike x Drake & NOCTA Running Collection

Image via NOCTA

Drake and Nike's NOCTA "Running" collection that just dropped today via Nocta.com and will also drop on October 5th at 7AM EST / 10AM PST via NIKE's SNKRS app. The following items are included in this exclusive release:

Women's Running Jacket ($300)

Men’s Jacket ($175)

Men’s Top Camo ($100)

Women’s Unitard ($110)

Men’s Track Pant Camo ($150)

Men’s Short Camo ($90)

Cap Camo ($45)

Boxer Briefs (3 Pairs) ($49.50)

Elite Sunglasses ($219)

Women’s Hair Accessory Pack ($22)

More Photos

Image via NOCTA

Image via NOCTA

