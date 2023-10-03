JAY-Z Admits He Refused To Lend Cousin $4,800, Fans React

JAY-Z says that he once refused to lend a cousin $4,800 and vented about how the interaction made him uncomfortable. The legendary rapper, who is worth approximately $2.5 billion, explained his side of the situation while speaking with Kevin Hart on his talk show, Hart to Heart, in a clip that has resurfaced on social media.

JAY-Z went on to say that he was frustrated when his cousin remarked that he didn't "believe in their dream." The cousin also suggested it would return Jay a profit of $2 million. The comments have been dividing fans on social media, with many suggesting it was a selfish move by Hov.

JAY-Z & Kevin Hart At Roc Nation's Pre-Grammy Brunch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 25: (Exclusive Coverage) Kevin Hart and Jay-Z attend the Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch presented by MAC Viva Glam at Private Residence on January 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

One user on Twitter wrote: "Jay Z has 2.5 billion dollars, his cousin asked for 4800 and he said no. To put that into perspective, that’d be the equivalent of someone who made 50,000 a year being asked to give a dime." Another defended him: "The problem is once you say yes that first time, they always think they can come back to you for more. And it also makes the people around them feel more comfortable asking as well. They become dependent and it’s a very slippery slope." Check out JAY-Z's explanation of the situation below.

JAY-Z On His Family Asking For Money

Elsewhere in the interview with Kevin Hart, Jay discussed his eventual plans for retirement, not accepting money for features, and more. Jay and Hart have been friends for years at this point. The comedian recently hosted at JAY-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin’s casino night event for the Reform Alliance. The star-studded evening welcomed Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and many more celebrities who helped raise $24 million for criminal justice reform.

