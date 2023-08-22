Drake Unveils “For All The Dogs” Album Cover, Drawn By His Son Adonis

It looks like we might be getting For All The Dogs this week all along, and fans are ecstatic at the news. Moreover, Drake just shared the cover art for his highly anticipated new album on Instagram, further fueling rumors that it’s right around the corner. Not only that, but he also revealed that the artwork has a special meaning and marks an important milestone in the 6 God’s life. None other than his own son Adonis drew the project’s cover, which is just about the most wholesome collaboration you could get between a musician and an artist. Even though it’s a simple image, die-hards are already speculating as to what vibes it’ll represent musically.

Furthermore, the cover is an outline of an animal- probably a dog, obviously, but vague and unique enough to be open to interpretation- on a black background. The outline’s filled out by imperfect white strokes, and the four-legged and long-eared creature’s only defining features are its menacing red eyes. As such, this hints at a harder, more aggressive, or downright scary sound from Drake this time around. Previous reports, though, indicated that we might get the old Drizzy on this project with a more R&B-oriented focus.

Read More: Drake Shares Adorable Family Photo With His Mom & Adonis

Drake’s For All The Dogs Cover

Regardless, we’re sure that For All The Dogs will follow the rest of Drake’s discography quite fittingly. If it’s more R&B-based, then it would mark a stark difference from his previous dance outing (Honestly, Nevermind) and his trap-rooted collaboration with 21 S*vage (Her Loss). On the other hand, fans still want more of the gritty and boisterous OVO boss material that projects like the latter exemplified so well. Either way, it’s exciting to know that we’re officially closer to the album’s release than we’ve ever been.

Meanwhile, amid a highly successful tour run, this seems like the perfect time to give fans some new material. In addition, he just broke the record for the rapper with the most monthly listeners in Spotify’s history, which Travis Scott had set just days ago. We’re sure that there are only more great things to come for the Canadian superstar, Adonis, and all their proverbial “dogs.” Log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and For All The Dogs.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Hypes Upcoming Drake Collab On “For All The Dogs” Up