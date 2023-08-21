Drake Shares Adorable Family Photo With His Mom & Adonis

While Drake’s out here breaking touring records, he hasn’t lost sight of what’s most important: his family. The OVO co-founder has delivered impeccable performances night after night on the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. However, on his days off, it’s clear that he’s not just handling business but spending some valuable time with his loved ones. On Sunday night, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of his son, Adonis, and his mother, Sandra Graham, hanging out together.

Both Drake’s mother and son have made cameos at his recent concerts. In New York City, Drake brought Sandra on stage to kick off one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden. As the rapper dove into “Look What You’ve Done,” he and his mom shared a tearful moment together in front of the crowd. As for Adonis, he saw his dad perform for the first time in Los Angeles last week, which seemingly planted the seed for a potential career in entertainment.

Drake & Adonis Show Out

Over the past few months, Adonis has been a little bit more visible in the public eye. Although he’s frequently spotted alongside his dad at events, Drizzy got Adonis to appear with him on Barstool Sports’ Sundae Conversations earlier this year. Marking Adonis’ first interview, Caleb Pressley somehow managed to have Drake and his son speak candidly on camera about their relationship and more.

Besides his recent Instagram post, Drake has been revving up for the release of his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. The rapper announced the project with his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, although it appears to have faced several delays. However, he recently updated fans at a concert that he listened to the album for the first time from front to back, indicating that it’s finally complete and just about ready to drop. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the upcoming project. Check out Drake’s latest post with Sandra Graham and Adonis above.

