Drake Breaks Record With His “It’s All A Blur” Tour, Makes Over $5M In One Night

Drake set off on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage last month, and his recent performances in Washington broke a record. Reportedly, the artist earned more than $5 million each night at Capital One Arena, making him the first rapper ever to earn that much in a single arena performance. The feat is worth celebrating, though it’s unsurprising considering how well the tour has gone thus far. No stranger to success, Drake was also recently named Rap Caviar’s 2023 MVP.

The “It’s All A Blur” tour will run until October, with notable dates in Los Angeles, Inglewood, Toronto, and more. The tour’s featured various special guests so far, including Lil Yachty, and most recently, Meek Mill. It’s been getting a lot of attention for the antics of Drake’s fanbase. Lately, they’ve even been launching bras at the rapper. It all started when one well-endowed fan threw her 36DD bra onstage in Chicago. “Some knocks,” he noted. Ever since, he’s been met with countless pieces of lingerie, including one 36G bra from a fan in Brooklyn. Drake demanded that fans “immediately” locate the woman, and they eventually came through. The woman behind the “knocks” was found to be Veronica Correia, who even reportedly received an offer from Playboy following the incident.

Read More: Drake Pays Tribute To Gillie Da Kid’s Son, Gillie Reacts

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Drake has also been teasing his next album in recent weeks, For All The Dogs. The album is confirmed to feature Nicki Minaj as well as “the old Drake.” Fans are eager to hear the rapper’s latest offering, as evidenced by audiences barking at him during recent tour stops. Listeners shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to hear For All The Dogs, as Drizzy recently revealed it’ll drop in coming weeks.

Alongside the album update, Drake told concertgoers at Madison Square Garden just how much his fans mean to him. “Just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you and everything I do is for you,” he shared. “Every time I step in that booth, I hope to make you proud.”

Read More: Drake Named “Rap Caviar’s” 2023 MVP

[Via]