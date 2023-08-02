Drake Named “Rap Caviar’s” 2023 MVP

One of the most popular accounts on Spotify has to be “Rap Caviar.” Especially with the hip-hop genre being one of the most popular across the globe. Their playlist currently sits at 15,521,112 followers and routinely has the most well-known rap hits and stars featured. As the hip-hop community is more than aware, Drake is almost always at the top of the heap. Overall, it is hard to picture who else is over him for “Rap Caviar’s” MVP for 2023.

With no Drake album until For All The Dogs later this year, his feature run is undeniable. Some of his most notable are his two appearances on Young Thug’s surprise album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. He shows out for “Parade on Cleveland,” and “Oh U Went” with over 33 million spins. Then, Drake and Travis Scott who consistently deliver on their collaborations, teamed up for “MELTDOWN” off of UTOPIA. Using some ASMR style he went into an intimidating but whispered flow while taking shots at Pharrell and Pusha T.

Possible MVP Snubs?

“Rap Caviar” also has an All-Rap First Team featuring 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and Metro Boomin alongside Drake. All four of these respective artists have hits under their belts too. Lil Uzi gave fans the long-awaited Pink Tape about a month ago. Metro Boomin not only put out HEROES & VILLAINS at the end of 2022 but also curated the soundtrack for Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Some fans did not mince their words on Drake’s selection for this award either.

One comment reads, “And yet he’s a terrible rapper,” with another saying, “This man can’t rap, please stop. No one cares about tik tok shower music.” How do you feel about Drake being atop the list for ‘RapCaviar’s’ 2023 MVP? Who do you think deserved to be the best hip-hop artist? Let us know your opinions in the comments. As always stay in tune with HNHH for all the music news.

