Drake Stunned By L & H Cup Bras In D.C.

Drake is currently on the It’s All A Blur tour with the likes of 21 Savage. This is a massive tour that is taking him all throughout North America. Although there have been a couple of hiccups in terms of getting the tour started, every single date has been a success. For two weeks, Drizzy found himself in Brooklyn and New York City for a total of seven shows. Furthermore, he has been spending the last few days in Washington, D.C. These shows in D.C. have been massive, and they continue to boast some fresh storylines.

For instance, fans are probably well-aware of just how many bras Drake has received during this tour. Many women have thrown their undergarments at him, and he is more than happy to collect them. Additionally, he has been reading out the bra sizes for the whole arena to hear. This has led to some pretty iconic moments on tour. In fact, one woman in NYC ended up getting a deal with Playboy for having a size 36G. That said, the ante is currently being upped in Washington.

Drake Is Surrounded By Big Bras

In the video above, from TMZ, you can see that Drake received bra sizes including Ls and Hs. These are pretty large sizes, and you can tell that Drizzy was very impressed by all of them. He eventually read out the sizes to the crowd, with plenty of cheers being echoed around the arena. It was yet another example of the kind of thing you can expect at a Drake concert in 2023. At this point, it is clear some of the women in the audience are looking to up the ante with each passing show. Who knows what the record will be by the end of his tour?

With the It's All A Blur tour in full swing, let us know which dates you will be showing up to, down below.

