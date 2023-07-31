Drake Reveals The #1 Trait He Looks For In A Woman On Sidetalk NYC

Drake capped off a successful week and a half run in New York City with a video with Sidetalk NYC. The Canadian rapper’s appreciation for the hilariously viral social media account has been well-documented over the years. It’s not uncommon to find @champagnepapi in the likes or comments of one of their videos. So, it felt long overdue when he finally linked up with the folks at Sidetalk NYC. The rapper brought Sidetalk NYC to a night out at the famous strip club, Starlets, where he came through with hilarious quotables and flexed some cherished hip-hop memorabilia.

Although the infamous Utopia briefcase didn’t appear in the video, Drake and Sidetalk NYC provided fans with insight into what a night out at the strip club is like for The Boy. Drizzy rocked his newly procured crown ring that once belonged to Tupac and proudly declared that there is a photo of his baby mama on the wall of Starlets. Early in the video, the host, Trent Simonian, asks Drake about what he looks for in a woman. “Humor. If she watches this and it’s not funny to her, it’s a dub,” he says.

Read More: Drake Tried To Hook Bobbi Althoff Up With Smiley

The Biggest Density Of Tings?

In addition to finding a woman who will laugh at his jokes, Drake also revealed the city that he believes has the “biggest density of tings.” Although one might assume that he’d bestow that honor on the women of the 6ix, his answer was certainly not expected. “Damn… Denver,” he said before unloading New York City’s fighting words to close out his interview. Maybe, we’ll catch Drake appearing in more Sidetalk NYC videos in the future.

His latest clip with Sidetalk NYC continues his interesting press run as of late. Earlier this month, the rapper gave a very rare interview with TikToker Bobbi Althoff which drew both criticism and applaud. While Drake remains one of the biggest artist in the world, many have felt as though he’s abandoned hip-hop media altogether since he hasn’t sat down with an outlet from the culture since his in-depth interview with RapRadar in 2019. Check out his Sidetalk NYC clip above.

Read More: Drake Brings Out Kevin Durant & Lamar Jackson During D.C. Tour Stop