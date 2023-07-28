Drake Seemingly Purchased 2Pac’s $1M Crown Ring

Earlier this month, it was announced that 2Pac’s iconic crown ring would go up for auction at Sotheby’s New York. The ring is made up of various diamonds, rubies, and 14 karat yellow gold. The late legend wore it during his last public appearance in 1996 at the MTV Video Music awards, just days before his fatal shooting. Upon news of the auction, the ring was expected to sell for between $200K-300K. It was later revealed that it sold for more than triple that estimate, $1,016,000. The sale even broke records, and the ring is now considered to be the most valuable hip hop artifact of all time.

The sale had people wondering who could have dished out that kind of cash on the ring, and it appears that they now have an answer. Drake looks to have snagged the pricey artifact, subtly flexing the news in a recent Instagram Story. He posted a photo of himself holding the ring alongside a caption about his appearance on Travis Scott’s new album. “UTOPIA OUT NOW,” he wrote, “MELTDOWN.”

Drake Flexes His New Jewelry

Travis Scott just released UTOPIA today (July 28), following months of endless teasing and promotion. As expected, the highly-anticipated LP is packed with high-profile features, including one from the Canadian hitmaker. The album also includes Beyonce, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, SZA, and more. Drake even reignited his longstanding feud with Pusha T on “Meltdown.” Unfortunately, he also recently left some precious cargo behind at a strip club. A shot of the famous UTOPIA briefcase left forgotten in a booth at Starlet’s of New York appeared on the artist’s Instagram Story yesterday, being posed with by several dancers.

Drake’s on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage, performing in various cities across the U.S. and Canada. He’s also been teasing his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, as of late. Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the LP, as he recently revealed it’ll drop in “like, two weeks.”

