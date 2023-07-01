Allen Hughes Claims 2Pac’s Murder Was “Never A Mystery”

“Who killed Tupac Shakur?” is one of the biggest questions in the true crime community. On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. The incident followed Shakur’s attendance at a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand, where a member of a rival gang had been spotted in the lobby after the fight. Shakur, along with Suge Knight and his crew, assaulted the rival gang member before leaving. At 11:15pm, while stopped at a red light, a gunman opened fire from a white Cadillac. Tupac was hit four times and later died from his injuries.

As with many unsolved murders, there are many theories as to who killed Tupac. The biggest “mainstream” theory is that the shooting was a revenge killing. It was sparked and perpetrated by the South Side Crips member Shakur assaulted earlier in the night. However, theories range from a police killing to even Suge Knight being involved. As mentioned, the case is a favorite of the true crime community. The mystery even inspired an entry on the popular fiction website SCP. SCP-2137 details a seemingly-sentient copy of “Me Against The World” that provides details on solving unsolved crimes. However, a source close to Tupac claims there never has been an actual mystery.

Hughes Rebuffs Mystery Claim

Film director Allen Hughes, a close friend of Tupac’s and director of the biopic series Dear Mama, said there has never been any doubt about who killed Tupac. “In the community, as we know, and in the streets, there was never a mystery to who killed 2Pac. It was always about Las Vegas law enforcement closing the case on this. What happened that night at the MGM Grand Casino and that violent incident that 2Pac and gang had with that individual — again, that guy, everyone knows, came back and shot 2Pac.” Hughes’ claims came after Vegas police executed several raids this week in relation to the case.

Orlando Anderson, the man who reportedly pulled the trigger, died in 1998. However, charges could still be filed in the case. The raids this week were on the home of the ex-wife of Duane “Keef D” Davis, Anderson’s uncle. Davis claims that he was in the car with Anderson at the time of the murder. Furthermore, he has claimed that he has the evidence to prove once and for all that Anderson killed Tupac. “Even if someone may not have pulled the trigger, but acted as a co-conspirator in agreement to commit a felony … that person could be charged equally as a co-conspirator for murder,” noted former Clark County prosecutor Frank Coumou.

