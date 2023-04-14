allen hughes
- MusicAllen Hughes Praises 2Pac For His "Female-Centric" SongsHughes said that "Brenda's Got A Baby" was simply something no other male rapper was doing.ByBen Mock917 Views
- MusicFormer Outlawz Rapper, Napoleon, Says Snoop Dogg Is Disrespectful To 2Pac Napoleon called out Snoop Dogg and Allen Hughes for disrespecting 2Pac with the way they speak about him.ByCole Blake16.4K Views
- MusicAllen Hughes Says Snoop Dogg "Dimmed His Light" To Let Tupac "Shine"Ahead of Snoop Dogg's upcoming biopic, director Allen Hughes shares insight on relationship with Tupac.ByTallie Spencer1.6K Views
- Pop CultureAllen Hughes Reveals Why He Thought Tupac Would Die YoungAllen Hughes gives another inside scoop about Tupac. ByZachary Horvath3.3K Views
- Pop CultureAllen Hughes Calls 2Pac "Delusional" But "A True Artist"Hughes said 2Pac's mentality was the sign of a "pure artist".ByBen Mock1267 Views
- MusicAllen Hughes Claims 2Pac's Murder Was "Never A Mystery"Hughes claims the recent news is about the police closing their case, not solving a mystery.ByBen Mock1.8K Views
- Pop CultureAllen Hughes Describes Tupac's "Intense Bond" With Jada Pinkett SmithWill Smith previously admitted to "raging jealousy" about their connection.ByCaroline Fisher4.8K Views
- Pop CultureAllen Hughes Says 2Pac Would Have Rivaled DenzelImagine the possibilties.ByBen Mock905 Views
- Movies"Menace II Society" Director Claims Eazy-E Was In Original CastEazy-E was cast in "Menace II Society" but cost himself the role of O-Dog.ByBen Mock1.8K Views