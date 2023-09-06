Allen Hughes Reveals Why He Thought Tupac Would Die Young

Allen Hughes continues to share behind-the-scenes information about his relationship with legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur. The filmmaker recently joined Michael Rapaport to talk about his rapport with the artist. HipHopDx shared some information about this discussion that reveals another dour claim around the world-stopping death of perhaps the most well-known and influential hip-hop artist of all time. Hughes is a very candid person, as we have known for quite some time now, and he was not afraid to share a prediction that might surprise you.

Both Rapaport and Hughes discuss one of Tupac’s biggest hits ever, “Hit ‘Em Up.” The director recalled the first time he listened to the extremely aggressive cut and he felt it had some severe underlying results. Hughes talked to Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine after he played it for him. We can only imagine the reaction Iovine had but Hughes said to him, “‘Him and 2Pac and/or Suge [Knight] would be dead in less than six months.’ Hughes continues, “And it wasn’t the words; it was the energy. It’s the power of how he did it — particularly the outro.”

This Is Not The First Time Allen Hughes Has Done This

We can see why Hughes feels this way, especially with the threatening lyrics from Tupac. For example, he proclaims, “Out here in California, n****, we warned ya / We’ll bomb on you motherf*****s! We do our job! / You think you mob? N****, we the motherf*****g mob!” Ironically Hughes made this statement a few days before the tragic day of September 7, 1996. But, this is not the only time Hughes has shared his thoughts on the never-ending mystery. Although, he does not believe it is a mystery. “In the community, as we know, and in the streets, there was never a mystery to who killed 2Pac. What happened that night at the MGM Grand Casino and that violent incident that 2Pac and gang had with that individual — again, that guy [supposedly Orlando Anderson], everyone knows, came back and shot 2Pac.”

