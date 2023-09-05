Tyga Sells One Of His California Homes For $5.1 Million

Tyga has officially made himself $1 million richer through real estate. After buying a property near Coachella in 2019 to use as a vacation home, he’s sold the place and made quite an impressive profit off of it. He originally purchased the home for $3.9 million and sold it for $5.1 million. According to Hip Hop DX, the property was originally listed for $5.9 million, but it’s hard to imagine him complaining about the final price tag. The 6000 square foot mansion features four bedrooms and its own private beach, living up to its lofty price tag.

The sale comes as Tyga is facing increasing legal pressure to pay child support to his ex Blac Chyna. That’s been coming from both the court system and the public in recent weeks. In late August Chyna filed for joint custody and child support from the rapper through the court system. Since then various public figures, including Tokyo Toni, have called him out publicly for trying to avoid paying child support. While him selling his mansion may not be directly influenced by the legal battle, there are certainly dots for fans to connect.

Tyga Sells Lavish California Mansion

Tyga’s real estate portfolio gets $5.1M lighter after selling California vacation mansionhttps://t.co/BzPpTGpFhP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 5, 2023

Tyga has kept up releasing music pretty prolifically all year. In late August he teamed up with incredibly frequent collaborator YG yet again for the good times anthem “PARTy T1M3.” It’s the pair’s 4th new song together released this year following “West Coast Weekend,” “PLATINUM,” and their collaboration with Saweetie “BIRTHDAY.”

They’ll have plenty of opportunities to play those songs together as well. Tyga, YG, and Saweetie are all taking off on tour later this month. Their “STR8 TO THE KLUB” tour takes off later this month and will play 14 stops over the next few months. The bill also features even more impressive artists Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision joining them. What do you think of Tyga’s decision to sell one of his mansions amid his ongoing child support battle with Blac Chyna? Let us know in the comment section below.

