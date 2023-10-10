Former Outlawz Rapper, Napoleon, Says Snoop Dogg Is Disrespectful To 2Pac 

Napolean, a former rapper for Outlawz, says Snoop Dogg takes subtle digs at 2Pac when he discusses the late rapper. Speaking during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napolean explained how Allen Hughes and Snoop both make themselves look better while praising Pac.

“Some of these individuals, they very slick,” he began. “You have the Hughes brothers, you have certain individuals like Snoop, for example — they have a way where they acting like they praising Pac, but they[‘re] putting him down. Like [Allen Hughes] said, ‘[Snoop] dimmed his light for Pac to shine.’ They do it in such a slick way so you can be like, ‘Oh wow, he’s not a hater.'”

Snoop Dogg Speaks At 2Pac's Posthumous Hall Of Fame Induction

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Presenter Snoop Dogg speaks about 2017 Inductee Tupac Shakur onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City.

Allen Hughes is currently working on a biopic of Snoop Dogg. The comments referenced by Napoleon stem from an interview Hughes did with the Rap Radar Podcast, in which he explained how Snoop was one of the biggest stars during the 1990s. “You got a guy [Snoop] that was the rockstar of that era,” Hughes said. “And in the same era, he’s on trial for murder… and thank God, [he] beats the case. And then you got all that little window where Snoop dimmed his light for 2Pac. I never understood that back then. I remember Snoop just dimming his light and letting 2Pac shine when Snoop was the guy, y’know?” Check out Napoleon's recent comments on Snoop Dogg and Allen Hughs below.

Napoleon Calls Out Snoop Dogg

Hughes previously worked on the docuseries, Dear Mama, which released earlier this year. It followed 2Pac's mother, Afeni Shakur. Be on the lookout for further updates on his biopic for Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

