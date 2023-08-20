“For All The Dogs” Release Date: Drake’s New Album Reportedly Dropping This Week

Ever since Drake first announced his For All The Dogs LP along with his new poetry book earlier this summer, we’ve been seriously curious to see what the Canadian has up his sleeve. Fans are already speculating that his frequent collaborator Travis Scott will be joining him on the tracklist, and the 36-year-old suggested that we could hear him returning to the sounds of “old Drake,” as hip-hop heads have been begging him for some time now.

The “Way 2 Sexy” hitmaker hasn’t confirmed anything quite yet, but on Sunday (August 20) afternoon, @ThePopTingz on Twitter reported that we could be hearing new heat from Champagne Papi as soon as this week. “Drake’s new album, ‘For All The Dogs,’ will reportedly be released next Friday, August 25th,” they wrote. If true, this could mean that Drake plans to surprise us with a single over the next few days to generate hype for his work.

For All The Dogs May Finally Be Coming This Weekend

At this point, we also know that Nicki Minaj will reunite with Drake on For All The Dogs. This is the collaboration that the internet is arguably most looking forward to hearing. In the past, we’ve heard them make magic together on tracks like “Moment 4 Life” and “Make Me Proud,” as well as “Only” and “Truffle Butter” with Lil Wayne. The father of one has been building the buzz by wearing canine-themed attire during his travels across the country this summer, and we’re willing to bet that we’ll see more of those before his album arrives in the near future.

The timing for Drake’s For All The Dogs album feels undeniably odd considering he’s currently in the midst of touring his past three albums alongside 21 Sav. Regardless, we’re sure he’ll perfectly incorporate his new hits into his career-spanning setlist when his highly anticipated LP does arrive. See some of Drizzy’s most recent on-stage shenanigans at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

