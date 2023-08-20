Drake Performs “God’s Plan” With A Fan, Gets Massive Praise From FUBU Founder Daymond John

Whether you love Drake or love to hate him, you can’t deny that the Canadian has always been a pro at walking to the beat of his own drum. Rather than looking outside of himself for inspiration, the legendary lyricist follows his intuition, even if it leads him toward some serious fashion risks. So far this year he’s been clowned for getting a pink manicure, and more recently, wearing clips of the same colour while switching up his usual hairstyle. It’s clear that not everyone was feeling those, but the FUBU shirt Drizzy donned at the same time is earning him some major flowers from founder Daymond John.

“Drake, I mean one of the world’s top artists,” the creative gushed in a video shared by TMZ on Saturday (August 19). “Wearing a shirt – I’ve seen Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, and now Drake,” John added. “These people are defining our culture today, and I think that to think about the fact that it’s something that my partners and I came up with 35 years ago in our basement.”

Daymond John is Pleased to See Celebs Making FUBU Fetch Again

The brain behind FUBU went on to point out that “trends come and go,” but it’s interesting to see the resurgence of the ’90s sportswear brand come together with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. “It’s just an amazing thing, and if I can do it, anybody can do it,” John encouraged any other aspiring designers out there.

“Shoutout to Drake and all the amazing artists that go back in the vault and educate people on part of the culture. I love it,” his public message to the rap world ended. Elsewhere in the news, the 6ix God has been entertaining crowds all across the country on his It’s All a Blur tour, even bringing one lucky fan out on stage to perform one of Drake’s biggest hits together.

Drake Performs “God’s Plan” with Help from a Fan

If you could perform any song from Drake’s discography live with the 36-year-old, which would you pick? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

