Drake’s Son Adonis Brings The Family Together For 6th Birthday

Drake shares an adorable family picture on Adonis’s 6th birthday.

Adonis appears to have celebrated his 6th birthday in the 6. Drake’s son rang in another year with his family in Toronto, Canada with his family including his mother Sophie Brusseaux, and his father, Drake. A family photo surfaced online following the celebration that shows Adonis in between his parents, as well as Sandi Graham and presumably, Sophie’s parents. Drake shared the photo to his Instagram Story, captioning the post, “Big 6’errrrrer.”

This comes after Sophie Brusseaux posted an adorable tribute to Adonis on her Instagram page. Although Drake kept the Instagram message simply, Sophie shared a more elaborate caption. The post includes three photos from when Adonis was a baby to now. “Joyeux anniversaire mon humain préféré, que j’ai co-créé il y a 6 ans déjà…que dieu te bénisse mon fils,” she wrote, which translates to, “Happy birthday to my favorite human that I co-created 6 years ago already.. god bless you my son.”

Drake’s Son Celebrates His 6th Birthday

Adonis has already had quite an eventful week leading up to his 6th birthday. Ahead of the release of Drake’s latest studio album, For All The Dogs, Adonis starred in the music video for “8 AM In Charlotte.” The 6-year-old not only stood by his father’s side acting as a hypeman but he also explained the artwork he created for the album. The adorable moment ends with Drake asking Adonis how much he got paid for his art, to which his son replies, “Oh, please.”

Besides actually appearing in the music video, Adonis also showcased some bars on Drake’s “Daylight” off of For All The Dogs. His surprise feature came right at the end of the record and has already turned into one of the best moments of the project where he raps, “Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it.” Check out the photo from Drake’s birthday bash for Adonis above and sound off with your thoughts on Adonis’ appearance on For All The Dogs below. 

