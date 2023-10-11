Adonis Graham’s Birthday Is Here: Sophie Brussaux Celebrates Her & Drake’s Son’s 6th Year

Watching your favourite celebrities get older can be a trip, but when they start having kids, the passage of time seems to fly by faster. Today (October 11) marks six years since Drake's only child, Adonis Graham, was born. Of course, the Scorpion rapper was initially in denial about his paternity, though he's since changed his tune in favour of being as present in the young boy's life as possible. Not only did Adonis design the cover art for his father's For All The Dogs album, but it also made his rap debut on "Daylight."

Early this morning, his mom, Sophie Brussaux, shared throwback photos on Instagram commerating the special day. In the first picture from her dump, a baby Adonis sits on a table covered in green and brown paint, proving that he's been tapping into his artistic side from a very early age. "Happy Birthday to my favourite human that I co-created six years ago already," the former adult actress wrote in the caption. "God bless you my son ♥️."

Adonis Graham is All Grown Up

Seeing as the young boy has one of the world's best-known rappers raising him, it's safe to say he'll be more than blessed for the rest of his days. He recently started grade one, and in his spare time, Graham has been learning a thing or two about painting from his talented mother. It's unclear if he favours music or creating with his hands more, but time will surely tell what opportunities the birthday boy's future holds.

It's not likely we'll see Adonis Graham's parents going on date nights or walking down the aisle anytime soon, but still, the friendship they've formed while raising their son is commendable. Earlier this year, Drake shared a stunning portrait of Sophie and their son to celebrate her on Mother's Day. See that for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

