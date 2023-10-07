Drake’s Son Adonis’ Mother, Sophie Brussaux, Supports Him At Toronto Show

The mother of Drake's 5-year-old son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux, came out to support the performer at one of his recent shows. The hitmaker is at the tail end of his It's All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. He was joined by the UK-born rapper for the first time outside of the U.S. since the tour started, as he just recently got his green card. It was also Drake's first show since dropping off his eagerly-anticipated new album, For All The Dogs.

Clearly, the show was a big deal for Drake, and Brussaux was sure to be in attendance to cheer him on. The Toronto-based artist shared some shots from the evening on social media, alongside a sweet caption. One of her posts features an adorable photo of their son lit up on various screens at Scotiabank Arena. "Love you [heart emoji] @champagnepapi," she captioned it.

Sophie Brussaux Stops By Drake's It's All A Blur Tour

In other photos, the French mother of one is seen rocking a temporary tattoo of the hitmaker on her arm. Clearly, she couldn't be prouder of the father of her son amid his countless successes. Drake wasn't the only person Brussaux got to celebrate last night, however. Their toddler also makes an appearance on the album, rapping on the track "Daylight." On top of making his rap debut, the young boy is also the mind behind the cover art for the project, and stars alongside his father in the music video for "8AM In Charlotte."

Adonis says the creature on the album cover is a "daddy goat" that he feels represents his own dad. What do you think of Sophie Brussaux stopping by Drake's It's All A Blur tour to show him some love? How are you liking his new album For All The Dogs so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

