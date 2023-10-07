Drake Posts “Yeat Carry” T-Shirt, Uses Grammy As A Doorstop

Drake unveiled his latest project For All The Dogs yesterday, and as expected, it's jam-packed with high-profile features. The album includes appearances from J. Cole, SZA, Lil Yachty, Bad Bunny, and more. One track even features a verse from 23-year-old performer Yeat. The collab didn't come as too much of a surprise for fans, as Drake's shown love to the California-born musician in the past. Last month, Drizzy shared a shot of Yeat on his Instagram Story, which many fans thought was a hint that he'd be on For All The Dogs.

He also got listeners talking when he gave Yeat a shoutout on his It's All A Blur tour over the summer, putting him up on the jumbotron. The social media sleuths were proven right when the project dropped, and Yeat was featured on the track "IDGAF." Drake took to his Instagram Story once again last night, giving the artist a bit of a shoutout ahead of his Toronto performance. He shared a photo of a man rocking a black t-shirt, complete with the phrase "Yeat Carry" written in white. The post seems to be a nod to Yeat and Drake's haters at the same time, and commenters appear to think it's pretty amusing.

Drake Posts Photo Of Man Wearing "Yeat Carry" T-Shirt

Elsewhere on his story, Drake also shared a photo from what appeared to be his dressing room. The hitmaker was sure to flex his Grammy in the post, using the coveted award as a doorstop. The move is a nod to his new track "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, in which he raps "I told Jimmy Jam I use a GRAMMY as a door stop."

Drake Uses His Grammy Award As A Doorstop

What do you think of the "Yeat Carry" t-shirt Drake posted on his Instagram Story? How do you feel about him using his Grammy Award as a doorstop? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

