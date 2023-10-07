Drake Makes Sure Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update Is “For All The Dogs”

Unsurprisingly, our first October Fire Emoji playlist update of 2023 features none other than October's Very Own- and in a big way. Drake's For All The Dogs is the talk of the town right now, and there are so many tracks to dive into and explore when it comes to the bangers on display this week. Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention Drizzy's excellent J. Cole collab, "First Person Shooter," or his unmatched lyrical performance on the album with "8AM In Charlotte." In addition, the wavy but nonetheless hard-hitting "What Would Pluto Do" is not just a great Future homage, but a catchy cut regardless. Finally, we chose to shout out "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA as one of the most fiery style mashups on FATD.

However, Drake might've had the biggest album of the week, but in this writer's opinion, he's leagues away from the best. Taking up another spot on Fire Emoji is a track from that title's occupant: Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist's VOIR DIRE. They finally released the whole thing on streaming, and while some amazing records didn't make this version, they made up for that with stellar cuts. With help from Vince Staples, the song "Mancala" has impeccable wordplay, a lot of heart, and a classically fire Uncle Al beat.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Furthermore, our latest Fire Emoji updates also showcases Denzel Curry's "SKED" with Kenny Mason. That track came out a little bit ago, so don't sleep on its B-side that dropped this week: the tough-as-nails "WOO" with PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound. Another heater to come was Kevin Gates' "God Slippers," assisted with some overpowering bass. It's a pretty boastful and dramatic cut, but one that his vocal tone fits quite well.

Meanwhile, BigXthaPlug came through with a groovy but still trunk-knocking sample flip of The Whispers' "And The Beat Goes On" on "Mmhmm." Finally, Tee Grizzley and Finesse2tymes teamed up for the bouncy and aptly titled "Grizzley 2Tymes." With these gems in mind, let us know what your favorite hip-hop release this week was in the comments below. Also, check out our Fire Emoji playlist above and stick around on HNHH for more great music releases each week.

