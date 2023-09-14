Denzel Curry Unleashes High-Octane Track “SKED” With Kenny Mason

Denzel Curry has been coming through with some great music as of late. Overall, he is always a super solid album artist. Right now, he appears to be gearing up for a new project, and fans are extremely excited about it. A couple of singles have been released as of late, and fans have been curious about what would drop next. After all, these songs have been super energetic, and Curry's supporters love it when he gets in that bag. It also leads to something great, and there has been hope that he can replicate that prior success.

"BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ" and "ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE" served as great introductions to Curry's current era. Today, however, he dropped another banger, although this time with the help of Kenny Mason. The song is called "SKED" and it picks up from where the other tracks left off. With effort, we are given some heavy production, fast bars, and a whole lot of energy.

Denzel Curry x Kenny Mason

This is definitely one of those cuts in which both artists feed off of one another. They do a great job showcasing some chemistry, and it feels like a song that both men had fun recording. If you are a Denzel Curry fan, then this is an effort you will certainly be able to get behind. Hopefully, we hear more from him very soon.

This is yet another great track from Denzel Curry that will definitely set up his next project quite nicely.

Quotable Lyrics:

What could you do, huh? Try me, they put you in suits, huh, huh

You is a fluke, huh, I blew your bitch like a flute, huh, huh

With all the shit that I seen, this water so sick as a flu, huh, huh

Treatin' my people like animals, bitch, I grew up in the zoo, huh, huh

