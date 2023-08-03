Denzel Curry Enlists ICECOLDBISHOP For “ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE”

Denzel Curry is one of the dopest young rappers in hip-hop right now. Of course, he was one of the main fixtures on the XXL Freshman List back in 2016. Since that time, he has dropped some incredible bodies of work. Overall, fans are always curious about what he will come out with next. Although he has gone through numerous style changes, there is still this sense that he can reinvent himself, once more.

Recently, the artist came out with a blistering track called “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ.” Furthermore, there is a version of the song with Juicy J, which just showcases his high profile. If you are a big fan of Curry, then this song definitely hit for you. If you’re not a fan, well, the same thing applies. The track was undeniable and it was a great single to warm fans up for an album. Now, Denzel Curry has teamed up with the likes of ICECOLDBISHOP for a track called “ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE.” It’s an effort that once again showcases Curry’s immense talent.

Denzel Curry Goes Off

Throughout the short run time of this song, we get aggressive and thumping production that is tailor-made for Curry and ICECOLDBISHOP’s energy. Moreover, the two trade bars in a way that showcases immaculate chemistry. The bars are just as aggressive as the production, and it makes for a great mix. If you are a fan of both of these artists, then this is going to be a must-listen.

Let us know what you think of this new freestyle from Denzel Curry and ICECOLDBISHOP, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. There are plenty of great albums on the horizon right now.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got one on me, might have to carry me two

Impossible shooter, shootin’ ’em narrowly too

And the AR-15 would’ve married me too

Bro off the drink tryna marry the juice

And it’s fuck ya’ll n****s, let’s bury the truce

