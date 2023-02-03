grammy
- MusicJill Scott Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?Uncover the journey of Jill Scott's success, revealing her $8 million net worth in 2024.By Axl Banks
- MusicWestside Gunn Reacts To Travis Scott "Utopia" Collab Criticism"I’m crying my fly pretty a** all the way to the Grammys," Westside Gunn says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Wants Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skate Park Reopened, Manifests "UTOPIA" GrammyOne of the Off-White legend's final initiatives before his tragic loss is apparently a ruin now, something that the Houston MC wants to fix.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicN.W.A. Will Receive Grammys' Lifetime Achievement Award In 2024The West Coast rap pioneers have many "creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRecording Academy Says They're "Evaluating" Whether To Invite DiddyThe Recording Academy says that its taking the situation with Diddy "very seriously."By Cole Blake
- MusicHit-Boy Confident He'll Win Grammy For Producer Of The YearHit-Boy says he "went crazy" on his projects this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best New ArtistWho will be crowned “Best New Artist” at the 2024 Grammys?By Demi Phillips
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B SongLet us know in the comments who you think should win.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicIce Spice Celebrates Her First Grammy NominationsIce Spice's fans are pretty hyped for her to get her first Grammy noms.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music2024 Grammy Nominees: SZA, Lana Del Rey, & Taylor Swift Lead The Way For Album Of The YearAlbum Of The Year is stacked again. By Alexander Cole
- Music2024 Grammy Nominees: Drake, 21 Savage, And Killer Mike Dominate Rap CategoriesThe list of 2024 Grammy nominees has arrived.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA Leads The Way With The Most Grammy Nominations, "Kill Bill" Nabs Song Of The Year NodSZA's impressive 9 nominations lead all artists.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWill Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Set To Reunite At Grammys Hip-Hop TributeThe Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be back together as a piece of Grammys rap history.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Posts "Yeat Carry" T-Shirt, Uses Grammy As A DoorstopDrake gave Yeat a shout out on his Instagram Story recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJon Batiste Net Worth 2023: What Is The Grammy Winner Worth?From New Orleans to global stages, Jon Batiste melds jazz mastery with activism, leaving an indelible mark.By Jake Skudder
- MusicCardi B Thinks Offset's New Album Should Win A GrammyCardi thinks her husbands new album could win a Grammy.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechDrake & The Weeknd's AI Song No Longer Grammy EligibleRecording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. cleared up confusion among disgruntled music lovers ahead of the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TechYoung Guru Claims "I Told Y'all So" After AI Song Given Grammy EligibilityYoung Guru got a victory lap of sorts from the news.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAI Generated Drake And The Weeknd Song Deemed Grammy EligibleA song using AI voices for Drake and The Weeknd could be nominated for a Grammy.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Poked Fun At The Grammys During Lil Wayne Tribute At 2023 Recording Academy HonorsDrake acknowledged his issues with the Grammys while he honored Lil Wayne. By Aron A.