Roddy Ricch Claims YouTuber Tried To Extort Him Over Lost Grammy

Roddy Ricch has had a strange start to the month. The rapper planned to rollout his new release, The Navy Album, but he's instead been drawn into a controversy involving a misplaced Grammy. Ricch won the prestigious award for Best Rap Performance in 2020. He lost track of it, however, after a storage unit owned by an assistant was mismanaged. A California YouTuber recently stumbled upon the unit and the Grammy. Unfortunately, Roddy Ricch claimed his transaction with the YouTuber went very poorly.

Roddy Ricch hopped on Instagram Live on December 2 to update his fans on the Grammy situation. There was a general sense of confusion when the YouTuber, Prieto Hunters, posted about the storage unit and the Grammy on his account. Ricch claimed that he got in touch with Hunters, but the latter tried to use the situation to his advantage. Hunters claimed to have purchased the storage unit for only $280, and Ricch offered to pay $10K for the Grammy's return. The YouTuber, however, wanted much more than that. He boosted the asking price to a whopping $50K.

Roddy Ricch Was Annoyed By The YouTuber's Antics

"First he asked me for an AP, then he asked me for $50,000," Roddy Ricch told his fans. "So it was never about 'Oh we're going to do it on just the strength of trying to get it back to you." All that type of s**t," the rapper told his fans. "It was more so about a n**ga trying to get some clout off it or a n**ga trying to basically extort me for $50,000." The two men agreed on a price and met up at a California police station. Once again, Ricch was annoyed by Prieto Hunters' antics. The rapper claimed that the YouTuber showed up to the police station with "two cops and three n**gas with cameras."

Roddy Ricch won the Grammy for his joint single "Racks In the Middle" alongside the late Nipsey Hussle. He told Variety that he was incredibly humbled by the win, but admitted it was bittersweet given Hussle's passing. "It just had a street impact," he told the outlet. "It was organically moving through the streets, so that’s how I feel it initially gained its popularity. Then it just spread like wildfire. It’s a bittersweet thing as far as a Grammy, but it’s a good thing." Despite the headache and cost, we're glad that Roddy Ricch has his Grammy statue back.